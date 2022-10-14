
Bangla Wash T20I Tri-Series News
thumb

Nawaz, Iftikhar's quick fire innings helps Pakistan to win tri-series final

Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed’stwo quick fire innings gives Pakistan the victory in the Bangla Wash T20I Tri-Seriesfinal beating New Zealand by 5 wickets on Friday (October 14)

thumb

We have improved a lot through the tournament: Shakib

Bangladesh lost their last matchin the Bangla Wash tri-series also. Despite losing four matches in thetournament, captain Shakib Al Hasan says he has got some positive aspects from

thumb

Conway, Phillips fifties set up big New Zealand win, Bangladesh out of the tri-series

New Zealand have picked up theirsecond consecutive win in the Bangla Wash T20I series on Wednesday (October 12)in Christchurch. They beat Bangladesh by 48 runs. With that, Banglade

thumb

Rizwan's 78* helps Pakistan seal easy win over Bangladesh

Pakistan have defeated Bangladeshconvincingly by 21 runs in the first match of the Bangla Wash T20I Tri-Series atHagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday (October 7).After being sent

thumb

Daryl Mitchell ruled out of T20I Tri-Series, in doubt for World Cup

New Zealand all-rounder DarylMitchell has a broken finger and won't be able to play in the home tri-seriesagainst Bangladesh and Pakistan. It's also possible that he won't be able

thumb

New Zealand call up Tickner to tri-series squad in absence of Santner

The tri-series between NewZealand, Bangladesh, and Pakistan will start from tomorrow. Host New Zealand all-rounderMitchell Santner will not be able to join the team from the beginn

thumb

Shakib to join team on Thursday in Christchurch due to visa complications

Bangladesh T20 captain Shakib AlHasan has not joined with the team in New Zealand for the T20I Tri-Series whichis scheduled to start the day after tomorrow. The reason for not bein

thumb

Trophy unveiled for Bangla Wash T20I Tri-Series

The tri-series between NewZealand, Bangladesh, and Pakistan will start from October 7. And this serieshas been named the 'Bangla Wash' T20I tri-series.Before the start of each seri

