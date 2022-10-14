Bangla Wash T20I Tri-Series News
Nawaz, Iftikhar's quick fire innings helps Pakistan to win tri-series final
Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed’stwo quick fire innings gives Pakistan the victory in the Bangla Wash T20I Tri-Seriesfinal beating New Zealand by 5 wickets on Friday (October 14)
We have improved a lot through the tournament: Shakib
Bangladesh lost their last matchin the Bangla Wash tri-series also. Despite losing four matches in thetournament, captain Shakib Al Hasan says he has got some positive aspects from
Conway, Phillips fifties set up big New Zealand win, Bangladesh out of the tri-series
New Zealand have picked up theirsecond consecutive win in the Bangla Wash T20I series on Wednesday (October 12)in Christchurch. They beat Bangladesh by 48 runs. With that, Banglade
Rizwan's 78* helps Pakistan seal easy win over Bangladesh
Pakistan have defeated Bangladeshconvincingly by 21 runs in the first match of the Bangla Wash T20I Tri-Series atHagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday (October 7).After being sent
Daryl Mitchell ruled out of T20I Tri-Series, in doubt for World Cup
New Zealand all-rounder DarylMitchell has a broken finger and won't be able to play in the home tri-seriesagainst Bangladesh and Pakistan. It's also possible that he won't be able
New Zealand call up Tickner to tri-series squad in absence of Santner
The tri-series between NewZealand, Bangladesh, and Pakistan will start from tomorrow. Host New Zealand all-rounderMitchell Santner will not be able to join the team from the beginn
Shakib to join team on Thursday in Christchurch due to visa complications
Bangladesh T20 captain Shakib AlHasan has not joined with the team in New Zealand for the T20I Tri-Series whichis scheduled to start the day after tomorrow. The reason for not bein
Trophy unveiled for Bangla Wash T20I Tri-Series
The tri-series between NewZealand, Bangladesh, and Pakistan will start from October 7. And this serieshas been named the 'Bangla Wash' T20I tri-series.Before the start of each seri