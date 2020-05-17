
Bangabandhu BPL 2019-20 News
Afridi selects Aamir Khan and Tom Cruise for his biopic

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, chooses the actors he feels could play his role in case a biopic is made about his life. The former skipper from Khyber Agency picked the

I have nothing left to prove: Imrul Kayes

If asked who is the most neglected cricketer in the national team? Feel free to name Imrul Kayes. The left-handed batsman, who has repeatedly proved himself, has become a bit disap

'Substitute fielders should be considered for MoM award'- Says record holders

Bipin DaniThe six catches by the substitute wicket-keeper Jaker Ali (Dhaka Platoon vs. Rajshahi Royals at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Monday is the first ev

Bangladesh local players don't understand Gibbs

Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs is currently in Bangladesh to coach the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Sylhet Thunder. However, he is faced wit

Amla set to make BPL debut

Former South Africa cricketer Hashim Amla is coming to participate in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). According to reliable sources, he will play for Khuln

Miraz labels confidence the key to his batting success

When Mehidy Hasan Miraz first came to open for his Khulna Tigers in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League, he could not open his account. In the match that followed, he

Taskin still hopeful for a spot in top four

Rangpur Rangers are currently in the bottom of the point table in the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League. The situation is not any good for the team's star paceman Taskin Ahmed,

'Mahmudullah is a great personality, captain and cricketer'

Mahmudullah Riyad's old hamstring injury is back, which has ruled him out of the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League. Chattogram Challengers Paul Nixon has admitted of mi

BPL 2019-20: Watson arrives in Dhaka to play BPL for first time

Shane Watson arrives in Dhaka to participate in Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) for the first time in his career. He will play for Rangpur Rangers in this year’s editi

I don't think about my own run, I play for the team - Imrul Kayes

Imrul Kayes's BPL journey started with a match-winning knock of 61-run off just 38 balls against Sylhet Thunder. Then his next six innings saw 12, 44*, 6, 40, 62 and 10 respectivel

BPL 2019-20: Organizers satisfied with high-scoring matches

There had been some low-scoring matches at the beginning of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) 2019. Low-scoring matches like this cannot make a T20 league interestin

BPL 2019-20: Gayle to arrive in Bangladesh on January 5

West Indies' legend Chris Gayle will arrive in Dhaka on January 5 to play in Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) 2019. He will play for Chattogram Challengers in the ongoi

