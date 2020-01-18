
  • Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League
Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League News
BPL second-best T20 league after IPL: Mushfiqur

Bangladesh former captain and the star wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim claims that the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is the second-best franchise based T20 league in the wor

Mushfiqur seeks apology from Khulna fans

Mushfiqur Rahim is one of the top cricketers of Bangladesh. But never before did he play in a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final. And though he has finally got to play one, he f

Rajshahi beat Khulna to become Bangabandhu BPL champions

In what was promising to be a nail-biting finish but ended up being a one-sided affair, Rajshahi Royals beat Khulna Tigers quite comfortably by 21 runs to become the champions of t

Amir mocks PCB following T20 snub

Out-of-favor Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir took a cheeky dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after being snubbed from the just announced 15-man Pakistan T20 squad ahead of thei

I only watch Imrul's batting: Shakib

Bangladesh's ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is not playing in the ongoing season of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) due to his one-year ban from cricket. But is he

Liton tributes 'marriage' for maturity

Rajshahi Royals opener, wicket-keeper batsman Liton Kumar Das has been running in superlative form in this season's Bangabandhu Premier League.Elated about his performance, Liton s

