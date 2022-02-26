BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI News
Liton finally realises his bating ability & responsibility
Liton Kumar Das scored the fifth century of his career against Afghanistan. After the century, Liton has recently discovered how destructive he can be after being set at the creas
Tamim targets clean sweep against Afghanistan
Despite winning the first two matches to ensure a series win, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal is not taking the third and final match of the series against Afghanistan lightly. The
Afghanistan believes Bangladesh used home advantage perfectly
Wickets in Bangladesh almost does not favors pacers. There are few sporting wickets with combination of spin-paces. Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram is one of them. Hosts
Double milestone for veteran Bangladeshi cricketer
Mushfiqur Rahim missed a century during the second ODI against Afghanistan. However, the cricketer conqueredtwo milestones in the same match.Double milestone for veteran Banglades
Tigers reach top of ODI Super League
Bangladesh won the second ODI of the three-match series against Afghanistan and gained 10 more points in the ICC ODI Super League. In addition to winning the series, the Tigers ha
Format changed, so did I: Liton
Liton Kumar Das has witnessed both side of a coin, in a very short space of time. He has not heard any criticism after losing his form in the last T20 World Cup. The batter has r
BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI: Playing 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Tricks, Pitch & Weather Report
BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match. They will play each other for the fir