Ban Tech News
Two Bangladeshi channels to telecast BAN v SL ODIs

Two Bangladeshi television channels - T Sports and Gazi Television (GTV) - will bring the action between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka live across the country.The Bangladesh Cricket Boa

India to tour Bangladesh in 2022

India national cricket team have been scheduled to travel Bangladesh next year in November 2022 to play two Tests and three ODIs, according to the report of ESPNCricinfo.In a new r

Ban Tech acquires BCB broadcasting rights at $19M

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sold its broadcasting rights to Ban Tech at USD 19 million (BDT 161.5 crore).The deal will stand for two and half years across 10 home series. Th

BCB sells broadcasting rights at stellar price

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sold its broadcasting rights to Ban Tech ahead of the West Indies series.Ban Tech secured the rights at BDT 179700000 (USD 2120000 approx.), ecli

