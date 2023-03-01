
Austrlaia cirkcet News
thumb

Kuhnemann's maiden five fa leads Australia to a commanding position in Indore test

While the BG trophy is won by India, Australia where searching to salvage their respect. Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and didn't think to bat first in a turning deck li

thumb

Joe Root breaks age old World Cup record

Joe Root scripted history during the second semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 breaking former Australian captain Ricky Ponting's long-standing record. England reached to

thumb

Son of legendary Pakistani bowler selected to play for an Australia XI

The son of one of the all-time great bowlers of Pakistan Abdul Qadir has been included in Australia’s Prime Minister’s XI.Usman Qadir, son of Abdul Qadir, one of the greatest bowle

thumb

ICC referee refers Pune Pitch 'Poor'

The pitch on which the first Test match between India and Australia took place in Pune has been rated as ‘Poor’ by International Cricket Council match referee Chris Broad. The matc

app-banner

