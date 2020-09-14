Australia vs New Zealand 2020 News
Crowd to return in Australia-New Zealand series
All the cricket matches that have taken place so far during this pandemic have been played behind locked doors. The fans are finally likely to be allowed to witness the matches liv
Coronavirus: New Zealand cricketers in 14 days isolation
The New Zealand team has returned home after not completing the tour of Australia to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus. However, even after returning home, the cricketers
Australia-New Zealand series called off over travel restrictions
The remaining two ODIs of the ongoing three-match series Australia and New Zealand have been called off in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.This comes on the heels of the
Lockie Ferguson in isolation owing to coronavirus scare
The New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson has been placed in isolation in accordance with recommended health protocols, after reporting a sore throat following the completion of th
Australia thrash Black Caps to commence spectator-less series on a high
Hosts Australia were off to a winning start in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, as they handed the Black Caps a 71-run thrashing in front of empty stands at Sydney C
Kane Richardson tests negative for coronavirus
The Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson's test for coronavirus has come back negative, announced the Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday (March 13).Cricket Australia tweeted to info
Watch: Warner forgets to celebrate his half-century in empty ground
Australian left-handed opening batsman David Warner denied celebrating his half-century in the empty ground during the ongoing ODI between Australia and New Zealand.COVID-19 is the
Watch: Lockie Ferguson roams in empty stands to pick the match ball
New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was seen in the audience stand to pick the match ball in the ongoing ODI game between Australia and New Zealand.COVID-19 is the current hot
