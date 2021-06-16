Australia vs New Zealand 2019-20 News
Home dominance, Brisk pacers, No.1 Test team : New Zealand's road to the WTC Final
New Zealand are gearing up for yet another final of an ICC tournament in recent times. It will be their back to back appearance in a final of an ICC tournament, after ICC Cricket W
Australia sweep series against New Zealand
Australia reigned in the Trans-Tasman combat sweeping comprehensive series win against New Zealand inside four days.[caption id="attachment_136539" align="aligncenter" width="1400"
Watch: David Warner engages in a heated argument with Aleem Dar
Australian left-handed opening batsman David Warner involved in a heated argument with the on-field umpire Aleem Dar, after being handed five run penalty from the umpire.Australia
Watch: Aleem Dar runs to reach his end, SCG crowd cheer
Not only batsmen or bowlers can shower entertainment in a cricket match, sometimes it can be match officials as well to stocking up enjoyment for crowds.Such like veteran umpire Al
Nathan Lyon surpasses Ian Botham in list for leading Test wicket-takers
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon on Sunday has gone passed England's legendary all-rounder Ian Botham in the list for leading wicket-takers in the longest format of the game.In day th
Matthew Wade survives sickening blow to head during fielding
Matthew Wade is going to go through a concussion test after being struck nastily on his helmet grill during fielding at the short leg at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday morning
Marnus Labuschagne hits maiden double ton, breaks multiple records
Marnus Labuschagne who entered into the history book as the first concussion substitute in Test cricket, has hammered the first double hundred of the new decade.On Saturday, the da
Kane Williamson uncertain for SCG Test
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is in doubt for the third and the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) due to illness. The visitors are in a spot of bother with three
Paine criticizes DRS technology after controversial dismissal
Australia captain Tim Paine, on Friday, slammed Decision Review System (DRS) after he was adjudged quite controversially during the second Test against New Zealand.Paine said DRS j
AUS vs NZ, Boxing Day Test: Australia in control after Head's century
Australia take control of the match against New Zealand on the second day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Australia scored 467 runs in their first innings with the help of Tra
AUS vs NZ: Mitchell Swepson to make debut in SCG Test
Queensland leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson has given a great performance in domestic cricket in this year. He took 12 wickets in 6 Sheffield Shield matches at the average of just 26.5
AUS vs NZ, Boxing Day Test: Smith, Labuschagne headline day one
Steve Smith couldn't able to play since the beginning of the year due to sanctions. He returned to Test cricket this year after a long gap of one and a half year through the Ashes