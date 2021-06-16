
  • Home
  • Australia vs New Zealand 2019-20
Australia vs New Zealand 2019-20 News
thumb

Home dominance, Brisk pacers, No.1 Test team : New Zealand's road to the WTC Final

New Zealand are gearing up for yet another final of an ICC tournament in recent times. It will be their back to back appearance in a final of an ICC tournament, after ICC Cricket W

thumb

Australia sweep series against New Zealand

Australia reigned in the Trans-Tasman combat sweeping comprehensive series win against New Zealand inside four days.[caption id="attachment_136539" align="aligncenter" width="1400"

thumb

Watch: David Warner engages in a heated argument with Aleem Dar

Australian left-handed opening batsman David Warner involved in a heated argument with the on-field umpire Aleem Dar, after being handed five run penalty from the umpire.Australia

thumb

Watch: Aleem Dar runs to reach his end, SCG crowd cheer

Not only batsmen or bowlers can shower entertainment in a cricket match, sometimes it can be match officials as well to stocking up enjoyment for crowds.Such like veteran umpire Al

thumb

Nathan Lyon surpasses Ian Botham in list for leading Test wicket-takers

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon on Sunday has gone passed England's legendary all-rounder Ian Botham in the list for leading wicket-takers in the longest format of the game.In day th

thumb

Matthew Wade survives sickening blow to head during fielding

Matthew Wade is going to go through a concussion test after being struck nastily on his helmet grill during fielding at the short leg at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday morning

thumb

Marnus Labuschagne hits maiden double ton, breaks multiple records

Marnus Labuschagne who entered into the history book as the first concussion substitute in Test cricket, has hammered the first double hundred of the new decade.On Saturday, the da

thumb

Kane Williamson uncertain for SCG Test

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is in doubt for the third and the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) due to illness. The visitors are in a spot of bother with three

thumb

Paine criticizes DRS technology after controversial dismissal

Australia captain Tim Paine, on Friday, slammed Decision Review System (DRS) after he was adjudged quite controversially during the second Test against New Zealand.Paine said DRS j

thumb

AUS vs NZ, Boxing Day Test: Australia in control after Head's century

Australia take control of the match against New Zealand on the second day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Australia scored 467 runs in their first innings with the help of Tra

thumb

AUS vs NZ: Mitchell Swepson to make debut in SCG Test

Queensland leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson has given a great performance in domestic cricket in this year. He took 12 wickets in 6 Sheffield Shield matches at the average of just 26.5

thumb

AUS vs NZ, Boxing Day Test: Smith, Labuschagne headline day one

Steve Smith couldn't able to play since the beginning of the year due to sanctions. He returned to Test cricket this year after a long gap of one and a half year through the Ashes

