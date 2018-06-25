Australia vs England 2017-18 News
Highlights: England v Australia, 5th ODI, 2018
England have handed Australia a 5-0 whitewash after a nail-biting one-wicket win in the fifth ODI at Old Trafford, Manchester.[caption id="attachment_100148" align="aligncenter" wi
Australia fined for slow over rate
On Sunday, after the third Gillette ODI series match between Australia and England, the home side skipper has been cut short of nearly fifty percent of their match fees for a slow
England clinch ODI series 3-0
After losing the Ashes, England have hit back strongly by winning the ODI series. They beat Australia by 16 runs in the third ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground to go 3-0 up. England hav
England go 2-0 up after comfortable win
England came into this series wanting to win in different ways. So after a dominant performance in the first one-day international, a nippier chase on an uncharacteristic Brisbane
Roy's record 180 gives England 1-0 lead
England have gone ahead in the five-match series against Australia with a five-wicket win in the first ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The English have recorded the highest OD
Khawaja, Marsh brothers dominate day three
Australia have are in a dominant position against England after the third day of the fifth Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground. The Aussies are leading by 133 runs.Australia were 1
Khawaja, Smith put Aus on top
Australia are on top after the end of the second day of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Although England still have the lead.England were 233/5 overnight after l
Late strikes frustrate England at SCG
Late strikes from Australia with the second new ball have put England slightly on the backfoot after the first day of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.Rain delayed
Maxwell dropped for England ODIs
Australia's 14-man squad for five-match series against England has been announced. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been dropped from the squad. Uncapped Andrew Tye and Jhye Richardso
Stokes withdrawn from ODI squad
Ben Stokes has been withdrawn from England's ODI squad for five-match series against Australia. Dawid Malan has been named as his replacement.Stokes' name was previously withdrawn
Smith's 23rd ton denies England a win
Australia skipper Steve Smith has scored his third century in the Ashes series as his knock ends the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Groud in a draw. The Aussies leading the s
Rain delays England charge
Rain has led to early stumps in the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test at the MCG. England still have the lead in the match.England were 491/9 in 144 overs overnight. James Anders