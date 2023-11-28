Australia vs Bangladesh News
Bangladesh-Australia Test series likely to be moved from 2027 to 2026
Australia has finalized thefuture tour schedule for the next 2026-27 season. The schedule will hostAustralia at home against England, New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, andAfghanistan
Marsh's blitzkrieg 177* crashes Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Australia thumped Bangladesh to end their group stage phase. They have beaten Bangladesh by a thumping 8 wickets on Saturday (11th November). Towhid Hridoy scored a fine 74 off 83
BCB uncertain over Australia series
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, many home and away series in Bangladesh have been suspended previously. Series against England, West Indies and Pakistan was some of them. Bangladesh is a
Aussies safely reach in Bangladesh
After ending all the speculations, Australia cricket team finally come in Bangladesh to play a two-match Test series against the host. To face the Tigers in Tests after a gap of lo
Steve Smith and co to arrive Bangladesh on Friday
Australia cricket team are all set to come in Bangladesh on Friday (18 August) after ending all the speculations. Steven Smith and his co are scheduled to arrive in Hazrat Shahjala
CA names squad for warm-up match
Australia cricket team’s tour of Bangladesh is knocking at the door. Prior to the series, Steve Smith led Australia team, have been passing through busy times in training camp in D
'I would be happy to bat through rain', says Steve Smith
After going through two washed out matches in the ICC Champions Trophy, reigning world title holder Australia’s skipper Steve Smith seems bugged up enough in their chance of going
Tigers remain in hunt for the mega Semi-Final
[caption id="attachment_76850" align="aligncenter" width="650"] Tigers remain on the hunt for the Semi-Final[/caption]The Bangladesh Cricket team started the match against the migh
Smith mulls a change to Australia's bowling attack
Steve Smith led Australia will be taking on Bangladesh in their second ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match within a few hours.Ahead of the important match against Bangladesh, Australia
BCB confident about home series with Australia
There are much speculation over the proposed series between Bangladesh Cricket team and world champions Australia. The series was cancelled last year due to security concern of the
Video Clip: Nasir utilizes his opportunity brilliantly
After Shakib Al Hasan had to fly back to the US to attend his wife, who gave birth to their first child yesterday, there was a void left in his space. Shakib himself adds plenty of
Is this the end for Abdur Razzak?
Jannatul Naym PiealThe Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday evening named a 13-man BCB XI squad for the three-day match against Australia. As always, the selectors have done s