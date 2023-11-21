Australia Opener News
David Warner out of T20I Series against India after World Cup triumph
Veteran opener David Warner has withdrawn from Australia's squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India following the successful campaign in the recently concluded I
David Warner Requires Medical Clearance ahead of ODI series against India
Australia opener David Warner needs medical clearance to play in the upcoming three-game ODI series against India, which begins on March 17.Australian opener David Warner will need
Injured Warner ruled out of the India tour
Australia's first batsman David Warner will return home from India and will miss the last two Tests after breaking an elbow and suffering a concussion, Cricket Australia said on Tu
Could be removed from Test soon, Ramiz Raja on David Warner's Tests future
David Warner has had a torrid streak with the bat in Test cricket since 2022. The southpaw was unable to prevail against India in the ongoing Test series, having scored 1,10 and 15
David Warner arrives in Delhi with tight security for second Test
The action of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has shifted to Delhi and the second Test begins on Friday at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The first encounter in Nagpur turned into a three-day af