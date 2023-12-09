
Australia Captain News
Alyssa Healy named full-time Australia captain across all formats

Alyssa Healy will lead a new era of the Australian women's cricket team after becoming Meg Lanning's permanent successor as captain in all three formats.Alyssa Healy wants to creat

Pat Cummins aim for an IPL comeback and has his sights set to preparing for 2024 T20 World Cup

Pat Cummins is unsure whether he will remain Australia's one-day captain after the World Cup but wants to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) next season to prepare for the T

Mitchell Marsh predicts Australia and Pakistan final in 2023 World Cup

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has made a bold prediction, sparking intense speculation and excitement ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.Australian all-rounder Mitche

Meg Lanning ruled out of Women's Ashes 2023

Australia captain Meg Lanning has been ruled out of England's Ashes women's cricket series for medical reasons. Cricket Australia issued a statement on Saturday saying Lanning had

