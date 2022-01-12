Austarlia News
Ashes: Australian women's squad has announced that Alana King has been selected ahead of Wellington
Alana King, who has yet to play for Australia, was selected ahead of her teammate Amanda-Jade Wellington in Australia's Ashes squad, which will play against England in a multi-form
Unbeaten Pakistan ahead of Aussies way towards maiden final
Pakistan and Australia will be locking horns against one another in the Semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021. The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.Unbeaten P
Tigresses meet mighty Australia
With an eye to revamp the defeat against India in their first match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, Bangladesh will take on the hosts Australia in their second Group A fixtu
Australia gain momentum to get the urn back
Winning the fourth test of the current 5 tests ashes series team Australia has taken 2-1 lead. Whatever happens in the 5th tests ashes would stay with Australia.Against all specula
'Public Poll' to rate Test pitches!
International Cricket Council rated 'Perth' wicket as average after the second Test between India and Australia.Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood suggested a ‘player and public pol
Watch: Marcus Harris hit with a brutal bouncer from Bumrah
Australian left-handed opening batsman Marcus Harris was hit with a deadly bouncer from Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah in Perth.Australia are slightly in a commanding position in the