Aus vs Sl t20 Series News
AUS vs SL: Ist T20 Dream Playing 11 Match Prediction, Pitch Report Fantasy Cricket Tips & Trics

The opening game of "Sri Lanka in Australia, 5 T20I Series, 2022" will be played between Australia and Sri Lanka (AUS vs. SL). The match will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground (SC

SL vs AUS: Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis test Covid positive

Kusal Mendis has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Sri Lanka's T20I series against Australia. He is asymptomatic and as he has already received three doses of the Covid-19 vacc

Ben McDermott and Travis Head receive T20I call-ups for Sri Lankan series

BBL Player of the Tournament Ben McDermott has been recalled to Australia's T20I squad for next month's series against Sri Lanka, along with Travis Head, Moises Henriques and Jhye

Josh Hazlewood returns to action in the Sri Lanka T20I series

The Aussie pacer, who has recovered from a side injury, is hoping to play in the IPL too but concedes the schedule could make it difficult.Josh Hazlewood will return to action in t

