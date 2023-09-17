Aus vs Ind News
Big guns are back as Australia announces their squad for India tour
Cricket Australia announced their squad for the 3 match ODI series in India which starts from September. The big names - Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and skipper Pat
Australia crush India by a massive total of 209 runs to clinch the WTC title
Australia crushed India in the ultimate test to win the World Test Championship by a massive total of 209 runs on Sunday (11 June) at the KIA Oval. India needed a massive total of
Australia extend their lead to 296 after India's fightback with Rahane's 89
Australia still on top after day 3 in World Test Championship final. They're 296 runs ahead of India and have Labuschagne and Green on the crease to start from tomorrow. Earlier th
Aussie quicks run riot to flatten India after day 2 in WTC final
Australia on top in this World Test Championship final after day 2. They kept their domination continue. Steve Smith was 95* when he started the day and got his 31st test hundred w
Smith and Head's record breaking partnership propels Australia on top after day one in WTC final
World Test Championship final's day one completely belonged to Australia. Travis Head and Steve Smith's unbelievable 251* partnership at Kennington Oval, London on Wednesday (7 Jun
Australia vs India WTC Final Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 2023 ICC World Test Championship finals will be played between India and Australia on June 7-11 at The Oval in London.India and Australia will face off in the 2021-23 World Tes
Clinical Australia sinks India in the series decider to clinch the series by 2-1
Australia won the decider by 21 runs and become the number 1 ODI team. India faltered to chase the given target of 270 and lost the match by 21 runs. Chasing the total, India had a
Smith is set to take over the Australian ODI team after 5 years
Steven Smith is all set to return as Australia's ODI captain after 5 years. After the demise of Maria Cummins, mother of Australian test and ODI team's captain Pat Cummins, he toda
A drab draw in Ahmedabad but India takes the Border- Gavasker trophy
A pretty dull end to an exciting series. No fairytale story at the end of the BGT. Australia and India drew the last match in Ahmedabad, which gives India to win 4 straight BG trop
Virat Kohli's long awaited century gives India upper hand
India started the day from a strong position. They'd settled Kohli, who scored a fifty after 16 innings also inform Jadeja.In a road pitch, Kohli and Jadeja had a 64 run stand. Jad
Khawaja's marathon ton drives Australia to the commanding position in Ahmedabad
Australia started the day hearing a shocking news. Cricket Australia had confirmed that Maria Cummins passed away overnight. The Australian Test side wore black armbands today in h
Injured Starc is likely to miss the opening Test against India
Mitchell Starc suffered a serious injury in the recently concluded Boxing Day Test against South Africa. He sustained an injury to the middle finger of his left hand.Australian spe