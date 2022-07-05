
Aus tour to SL News
thumb

Maheesh Theekshana, Dinuth Wellalage call for the 2nd Test against Australia

Uncap spinner Maheesh Theekshana and Dinuth Wellalage were drafted into Sri Lanka's Covid-hit squad for the second Test against Australia on Tuesday.Uncap spinners Maheesh Theeksha

thumb

SL vs AUS: Josh Hazlewood took four wickets against Sri Lanka, says wicket is slow

Australian pacer, Josh Hazlewoodwho contributed to Australia's impressive win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI with his impeccable bowling, said the wicket was slow and he had impro

thumb

Sri Lanka announce playing XI for 1st T20I against Australia

Sri Lanka announced their squad on the day of T20 International's first game against Australia, which will kick off the month-long tour for both sides.Sri Lanka announced the playi

thumb

Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 1st T20I of the Australia Tour of Sri Lanka 2022 takes place between Australia and Sri Lanka on 7th June 2022 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.It is the first game o

thumb

Andrew McDonald Australian head coach tests Covid positive before the Sri Lanka tour

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald's tenure was met before it could even begin as he tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Sri Lanka tour.Australia cricket team's newly appoi

thumb

Australia Tour of Sri Lanka to Go Ahead as Scheduled: Report

After weeks of speculation and uncertainty, the Australian team will face Sri Lanka on Wednesday (June 1) and the tour, which includes three T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests, will be

