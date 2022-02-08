
Aus tour to pakistan News
thumb

Pak vs Aus: Saqlain Mushtaq retain as Head Coach for Pakistan Team

Saqlain Mushtaq is taken on by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as head coach for the forthcoming all-format series against Australia national cricket team.LAHORE: The Pakistan Cri

thumb

Australian cricketers nervous about touring Pakistan: report

Australia is set to tour Pakistan for the first time in almost 24 years and fans have their calendars marked. It will be a full-fledged Tour with three tests, as many ODIs and a si

thumb

Australian pacer Jhye Richardson misses the Pakistan tour

Pace bowler Jhye Richardson says he is on board with the decision to rest him for the Test tour of Pakistan and backed Justin Langer to secure a new tenure as national team coach.A

thumb

Mohammad Rizwan: Pakistan ready to welcome Australia for historic tour

LAHORE: Welcoming statements from Australian cricketers, former players and broadcasters awaiting a tour of Pakistan, Muhammad Rizwan, the green shirts' star wicketkeeper-batsman,

thumb

Hasan Ali wants full-strength Australia to tour Pakistan

KARACHI: Pacer Hasan Ali would love to play against a full-strength Australian side when they visit Pakistan next month for a three-day Test and one-day international series, as we

thumb

Cricket Australia hints that few players will skip the Pakistan tour

Player chief Todd Greenberg has promised Australia's cricketers that he will join them in Pakistan should final security clearances for the tour be ticked off.Cricket Australia (CA

