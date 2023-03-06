Aus tour to Ind News
Jhye Richardson ruled out of ODI tour of India, unlikely for IPL 2023
Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of Australia's ODI tour of India and his IPL stint with the Mumbai Indians is also unlikely after suffering a hamstring recurrence in his first c
Usman Khawaja's India visa delayed ahead of Test tour
Usman Khawaja, Australia's most prolific batter over the past 12 months, has delayed his arrival in India for the four-Test tour due to a visa issue.Pakistan-born Australian opener
Australia to have training camp in Bengaluru ahead of first test in Nagpur
After a two-day spin camp in Sydney, Australia will continue its preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Bengaluru. The visiting team will train in the city for 4 days befor
Renshaw is ready for Ashwin Challenge in Tests in India
If Matt Renshaw gets a call-up to Australia's Test side on the upcoming tour of India, he says he will be as prepared as ever to take on spin maestro R Ashwin.Australia batter Matt
India will play 3 T20I Home series against Australia in September ahead of T20 World Cup
T20 world cup Australia will visit India in September 2022 for a three-game T20I series against the Rohit Sharma-led side Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies and England arrive on e