
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Aus tour to Ind News
thumb

Jhye Richardson ruled out of ODI tour of India, unlikely for IPL 2023

Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of Australia's ODI tour of India and his IPL stint with the Mumbai Indians is also unlikely after suffering a hamstring recurrence in his first c

thumb

Usman Khawaja's India visa delayed ahead of Test tour

Usman Khawaja, Australia's most prolific batter over the past 12 months, has delayed his arrival in India for the four-Test tour due to a visa issue.Pakistan-born Australian opener

thumb

Australia to have training camp in Bengaluru ahead of first test in Nagpur

After a two-day spin camp in Sydney, Australia will continue its preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Bengaluru. The visiting team will train in the city for 4 days befor

thumb

Renshaw is ready for Ashwin Challenge in Tests in India

If Matt Renshaw gets a call-up to Australia's Test side on the upcoming tour of India, he says he will be as prepared as ever to take on spin maestro R Ashwin.Australia batter Matt

thumb

India will play 3 T20I Home series against Australia in September ahead of T20 World Cup

T20 world cup Australia will visit India in September 2022 for a three-game T20I series against the Rohit Sharma-led side Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies and England arrive on e

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.