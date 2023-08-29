
Atlanta Riders News
'Would Love to See Virat Kohli Play the T10 Format,' Says Robin Uthappa

The US Masters T10 League came toa thrilling end as the Ben Dunk-led Texas Chargers defeated Misbah-ul-Haq-ledNew York Warriors via Super Over in the Final at the Central Broward R

Irfan Pathan's brilliant last-over helps California Knights clinch a thriller

Atlanta Riders needed 9 runs offthe last over against California Knights, however, former India fast bowlerIrfan Pathan conceded just 3 runs and helped the Knights win the US Maste

Sohail Khan's 4 wickets in 4 balls earns New York Warriors’ Win against Atlanta Riders

Sohail Khan bagged a hat-trickand picked four wickets of as many deliveries and then Jonathan Carter turnedon the style with the bat for the New York Warriors, as they walked off w

Akmal, Afridi star in New York Warriors' win, Bangladesh spinner Elias Sunny gets two wickets

The New York Warriors put on abrilliant show, with both the bat and ball, and went on to register a 7-wicketwin against the Atlanta Riders, on Monday. Kamran Akmal top-scored for t

Nasir Hossain, Elias Sunny get team in US Masters T10 League

Two cricketers from Bangladeshhave been signed by a US Masters T10 League franchise. Nasir Hossain, anall-rounder, and Elias Sunny, a left-arm spinner, have recently joined theAtla

