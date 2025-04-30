Asian Games 2026 News
Cricket to return in 2026 Asian Games in Japan
Fans of cricket all over Asiahave reason to be happy again. Cricketwill be officially part of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, which will happenfrom September 19 to October 4, 20
