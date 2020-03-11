Asia XI vs World XI 2020 News
Asia XI-World XI match, AR Rahman concert postponed
The scheduled two T20I matches between Asia XI and the Rest of the World XI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on March 21 and 22 have been postponed due to the coronavi
BCB upbeat about Asia XI-World XI matches despite coronavirus fear
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is still quite hopeful of successfully hosting the birth centenary programmes of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman despite the first reported cas
Reason behind Pakistan players' absence from Asia XI squad
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the Asia XI and World XI squads for the two-match T20I series in March as part of the nationwide celebrations to mark the birth cen
Kohli, Dhawan to take part in Asia XI
BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has sent four names for the two Asia XI vs World XI T20 Internationals in Dhaka next month. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ এশিয়া একাদশে খেলবেন কো