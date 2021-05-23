Asia Cup T20 2021 News
Asia Cups to be held in 2022 and 2023
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has officially decided to postpone the Asia Cup T20 that was scheduled to take place this year.The tournament will be moved to 2023 while another As
Asia Cup 2021 called off amid pandemic
The Asia Cup T20 2021 has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, and the tournament may require to be 'put back'.Sri Lanka was supposed to host the second-ever T20 Asia Cup af
BCB faces scheduling trouble
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is making plans to address tight schedule post-pandemic.Bangladesh returned to international cricket after 10 months with home series against West In
What 2021 holds for Bangladesh
Bangladesh men's team will play at least 41 international matches in year 2021. The number of matches will however go up-and-down depending on circumstances.Keeping the postponed s