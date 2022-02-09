
Ashwell Prince News
thumb

Ashwell Prince resigns as Bangladesh batting coach

Former South Africa batter Ashwell Prince has quit his job as Bangladesh's batting coachwith immediate effect.The 44-year-old will not be part of Bangladesh's coaching panel in the

thumb

Yasir was decisive: batting coach Prince

Bangladesh are closing in on a heavy defeat in the Christchurch Test as New Zealand ran through their batting order on day two.In the first Test, Bangladesh put on 458 in reply to

thumb

Tigers not worried with New Zealand's wicket

Bangladesh has no record of winning any match in New Zealand so far. With a bitter past, the Tigers are now preparing to play two Tests. In the last few days, visitors has examin

thumb

Prince wants to focus on the positives regarding the top order

Bangladesh were the more happier side at the end of Day 1 in the first Test of two match Test series against Pakistan. However, it was a horrid start for the hosts as they were stu

thumb

I think anybody watching Liton Das bat can see he is a class batsman: Prince

Bangladesh batting coach Ashwell Prince was extremely impressed by the batting display shown by wicketkeeper batter Liton Das. After this beautiful unbeaten century, he believes th

thumb

Bangladesh concerned about batting in powerplay

Bangladesh top-orderfailed to give the side a satisfying start in the first two games of the ongoing T20 World Cup as the team struggled a lot in the powerplay. In the first two ga

thumb

Liton could open in NZ T20Is

Liton Das could return to opening the batting for Bangladesh in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, hints batting coach Ashwell Prince.Bangladesh tried the combination

thumb

Prince to continue with Tigers till 2022 T20 WC

Ashwell Prince, the former South African cricketer, will continue as Bangladesh's batting coach till the end of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.Prince had a series-based contra

thumb

Tigers' batting coach Prince unavailable for Australia series

Ashwell Prince, who was appointed as Bangladesh's batting coach for a short period, will miss the upcoming Australia series but will be back after that.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BC

thumb

Herath, Prince join Bangladesh squad; Shakib, Shadman to land today

Bangladesh have already landed in Harare to play a full series against Zimbabwe. The two new coaches- Rangana Herath and Ashwell Prince have also joined the team before the Tigers

thumb

No one informed me: Sujon regarding new appointment of coaches

Khaled Mahmud Sujon, director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and chairman of the game development committee, was unaware of the appointment of two new staff members to the Bangl

thumb

Herath, Prince set to join Bangladesh coaching staff

Rangana Herath will join as Bangladesh spin bowling coach while Ashwell Prince will take over as batting coach.A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) source has confrimed the matter to B

