Ashwell Prince News
Ashwell Prince resigns as Bangladesh batting coach
Former South Africa batter Ashwell Prince has quit his job as Bangladesh's batting coachwith immediate effect.The 44-year-old will not be part of Bangladesh's coaching panel in the
Yasir was decisive: batting coach Prince
Bangladesh are closing in on a heavy defeat in the Christchurch Test as New Zealand ran through their batting order on day two.In the first Test, Bangladesh put on 458 in reply to
Tigers not worried with New Zealand's wicket
Bangladesh has no record of winning any match in New Zealand so far. With a bitter past, the Tigers are now preparing to play two Tests. In the last few days, visitors has examin
Prince wants to focus on the positives regarding the top order
Bangladesh were the more happier side at the end of Day 1 in the first Test of two match Test series against Pakistan. However, it was a horrid start for the hosts as they were stu
I think anybody watching Liton Das bat can see he is a class batsman: Prince
Bangladesh batting coach Ashwell Prince was extremely impressed by the batting display shown by wicketkeeper batter Liton Das. After this beautiful unbeaten century, he believes th
Bangladesh concerned about batting in powerplay
Bangladesh top-orderfailed to give the side a satisfying start in the first two games of the ongoing T20 World Cup as the team struggled a lot in the powerplay. In the first two ga
Liton could open in NZ T20Is
Liton Das could return to opening the batting for Bangladesh in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, hints batting coach Ashwell Prince.Bangladesh tried the combination
Prince to continue with Tigers till 2022 T20 WC
Ashwell Prince, the former South African cricketer, will continue as Bangladesh's batting coach till the end of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.Prince had a series-based contra
Tigers' batting coach Prince unavailable for Australia series
Ashwell Prince, who was appointed as Bangladesh's batting coach for a short period, will miss the upcoming Australia series but will be back after that.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BC
Herath, Prince join Bangladesh squad; Shakib, Shadman to land today
Bangladesh have already landed in Harare to play a full series against Zimbabwe. The two new coaches- Rangana Herath and Ashwell Prince have also joined the team before the Tigers
No one informed me: Sujon regarding new appointment of coaches
Khaled Mahmud Sujon, director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and chairman of the game development committee, was unaware of the appointment of two new staff members to the Bangl
Herath, Prince set to join Bangladesh coaching staff
Rangana Herath will join as Bangladesh spin bowling coach while Ashwell Prince will take over as batting coach.A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) source has confrimed the matter to B