Ashes News
thumb

Anderson would still be England's playing eleven, Nasser Hussain defends Pacer

Former England cricket team captain Nasser Hussain has supported veteran quickpacer player James Anderson despite the criticism, saying the 40-year-old would still make the team's

thumb

Cameron Green afraid to open the innings in Tests for Australia

Cameron Green believes opening batting side in Test cricket would be a "stretch" for him as the moment draws near when Australia internationals must decide how to balance the playi

thumb

ECB sack Chris Silverwood after Ashes debacle

England Cricket Board sacked men's head coach and chief selector, Chris Silverwood in the wake of England's terrible performance against Australia in the Ashes series. Australia go

thumb

Women's Ashes: Stella Campbell included in the Australia squad

Tall fast bowler Stella Campbell has been called up to replace the injured Tayla Vlaeminck in Australia's Test squad in Canberra as the home side ponder the best balance for their

thumb

Ponting backs Smith to come strong after woeful show in Ashes

Steve Smith was recently made the vice-captain of the Australian Test team.Australia's best batsman who was part of the recently-concluded Ashes Test series against England was a t

thumb

Australian team stop the champagne celebration for Usman Khawaja after beating Ashes 4-0

When the Australian team wanted to throw a champagne celebration, Usman Khawaja backed down. Showing respect for Khawaja, Cummins interrupted the celebration and called Khawaja ove

thumb

Ashes: Joe Root wants Chris Silverwood to remain as head coach

Joe Root has thrown its longtime support behind England's contested head coach Chris Silverwood after being rejoined the Hobart squad after recovering from Covid-19.With Root eager

thumb

Ashes: Travis Head is uncertain of Place after Usman Khawaja's heroic

SYDNEY: Travis Head isn't sure he'll regain his place on Australia's center order for the ultimate Ashes test against England after Usman Khawaja took his chance by crushing a bunc

thumb

Ashes: Justin Langer confirms Josh Hazlewood will miss the fifth Ashes test in Hobart

Josh Hazlewood will miss the final ash test in Hobart as Australia continues to act cautiously to recover from the sideline incurred in the opening game at the Gabba.Hazlewood was

thumb

The English director Giles calls for a "systemic change" after the Ashes debacle

LONDON: English director Ashley Giles said he felt responsible for the loss of the Ashes series in Australia but warned that shedding current leadership without systemic changes wo

thumb

Ashes 2021-22: WATCH - Jack Leach signs an autograph for the head of a bald fan during the SCG Test

The Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test: English weirdo Jack Leach was spurred on by the crowd when he signed his autograph on the bald head of a fan on the first day of the fourt

thumb

Ollie Robinson ruled out from 4th Ashes Test for shoulder injury

English bowling all-rounder Ollie Robinson was excluded from the Sydney Test due to a shoulder problem and veteran pacemaker Stuart Broad replaces him in the squad.English bowling

