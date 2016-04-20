
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Ashar Zaidi News
thumb

Ashar Zaidi to play for Kolabagan, no Malik-Bopara in DPL

Ashar Zaidi, the man who played in the third season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and won the Man of the Tournament award courtesy to his all-round performance throughout

thumb

Zaidi grabs Player of the Tournament award in BPL-3

Jannatul Naym PiealThere was so much speculations ahead of the final of the BRB BPL-3 on Tuesday between Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders as to who would become the Player of

thumb

Zaidi the perfect alternative for Shakib

Jannatul Naym PiealPrior to the commencement of the third season of the BRB Cables Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Comilla Victorians owner Nafisa Kamal couldn't hide her frustrat

thumb

Ashar Zaidi demands apology for racist behaviour

Jannatul Naym PiealFormer Sussex cricketer Ashar Zaidi, who is now playing for Mashrafe Bin Mortaza-led Comilla Victorians in the ongoing third season of the BRB Cables Bangladesh

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.