  • Asanka Gurusinha
Asanka Gurusinha News
Asanka Gurusinha resigns as Nigeria cricket head coach

Sri Lanka's former top-orderbatter and manager of the national team Asanka Gurusinha has resigned as coachfor the Nigerian team. In December 2020, Gurusinha, whowas a member of the

Australian physio retains 25-years old friendships with Sri Lankan team

Australia's Alex Kountouris, who was a physio of the 1996 World Cup winning Sri Lankan team has retained the 25-years old friendships with the team members."There is a strong bond

Asanka Gurusinha appointed Nigeria coach

Former Sri Lanka coach, manager and mentor and the member of the 1996 World Cup team Asanka Gurusinha is on his way to Nigeria.The 54-year old Gurusinha has been appointed as a hea

Australian premier club hires Asanka Gurusinha as batting coach

Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup winning team member Asanka Gurusinha has been hired by the Kingston Hawthorn Cricket Club, Victoria as the batting coach. This was revealed by the Club p

Impractical to play cricket in face masks?

Former Pakistan captain and current coach Misbah-ul-Haq has caused a stir by suggesting that cricketers should play the game with a mask. However, the suggestion is not practical,

Former Sri Lanka cricketer 'shows interest' to coach Ranji Trophy team

Sri Lanka's World Cup winning team member Asanka Gurusinha has shown interest to coach India's one of the Ranji Trophy teams. According to the sources here, he is believed to have

