Arshad Khan News
Corey Collymore signs new contract, BCB finding replacement for Arshad Khan
The camp of the BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) high-performance (HP) unit is going on without a pacebowling coach and spin bowling coach. Pace bowling coach Corey Collymore'sarrival
Rangana Herath to train HP spinners
The BCB High Performance (HP)unit camp has started with a 25-member team. And the spin bowling coach of the Bangladeshnational team and legendary spinner of Sri Lanka Rangana Herat
Kohli, du Plessis demolish Mumbai, Bangalore win by 8 wickets
Royal Challengers Bangalore havestarted the IPL 2023 campaign with a bang by defeating the five-time championsMumbai Indians by 8 wickets on Sunday (April 2) in Bengaluru. Kohli an
Mumbai Indians name Kumar Kartikeya as Arshad Khan's replacement
Mumbai Indians’ uncapped left-armpacer Arshad Khan has been ruled out of the IPL due to injury. So left-armspinner Kumar Karthikeya replaces the pacer in the squad.Kumar Kartikeya,