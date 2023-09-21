Arafat Sunny News
Taskin, Shoriful, Mosaddek, Qadir in Durdanto Dhaka for BPL 2024
Bangladesh’s two in-form pacers currently-Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will play for new franchise Durdanto Dhaka inthe upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
Afif, Rasooli blast fifties in dominant Chattogram Challengers win
Dhaka Dominators and ChattogramChallengers met in the 12th ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match on Saturday(January 15). Chattogram beat Dhaka by a big margin of 8 wickets
Nasir's all-round show helps Dhaka Dominators seal 6-wicket win in low-scoring match
Dhaka Dominators have started theBangladesh Premier League (BPL) with a win. On the second day of thetournament, Nasir Hossain's team defeated Khulna Tigers by 6 wickets in thefirs
Abahani suffer first defeat in DPL, Doleshwar at the top
There have been three matches in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Monday (June 7) which see all the matches completed successfully as rain doesn’t inter
Saifuddin's 19-ball 40 gives Abahani second straight win
Mohammad Saifuddin produced a sensational late cameo of 40 off just 19 balls which gave Abahani Limited 22 runs win over Old DOHS Sports Club in a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match
Bangladesh announce T20I squad for India tour
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced the squad for the three-match T20I series against India and it includes a lot of surprise inclusions.Arafat Sunny and fast bowler Al-A
BCB increases 'Beep Test requirement levels' in domestic cricket
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has increased the beep test requirements level in domestic cricket with an aim to enhance the level of overall fitness among cricketers.ANI repor
No one will be spared on disciplinary grounds: BCB President
The year 2018 has begun rather adversely in Bangladesh cricket in the act of national team star Sabbir Rahman smirking severe punishment for behavioral misconduct. The highest auth
Sunny gets bail in dowry case
Bangladesh national team's left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny on Monday (July 17) has secured bail in a dowry case, in which he was indicted on Sunday (July 16) and subsequently wanted
Sunny admits to second wife
Bangladesh cricketer Arafat Sunny who was arrested last year after a woman named Nasrin Sultana filed a case against him for posting intimate photos of her on social media. It was
Sunny, Liton top performers in DPL
National discarded spinner Arafat Sunny has become the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) 2016/17. Playing for the runners-u
Remodelled action helped me: Sunny
Left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny feels that the remodelled action has helped him to get more successes nowadays. He thinks the new action is helping him getting achievements. [বাংলায়