Angelo Matthews News
thumb

SL vs AUS: Angelo Mathews recovers from Covid-19 and available for the 2nd Test

Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews has recovered from Covid-19 and will also be available for the second Test against Australia which starts on July 8, Sri Lankan Cricke

thumb

Australia Tour of Sri Lanka to Go Ahead as Scheduled: Report

After weeks of speculation and uncertainty, the Australian team will face Sri Lanka on Wednesday (June 1) and the tour, which includes three T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests, will be

thumb

Watch: Shoaib Malik takes the best catch of his career

The Lankan Premier League has indeed lived up to fans' expectations. The players who have participated in the league have made sure to deliver the best when it mattered the most. A

