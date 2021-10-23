Andrew Russell News
Domingo continues to have faith in Naim-Liton pair
Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in their first Super 12 game tomorrow, October 24, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Before this vital match, Bangladesh's one of topmost
Shakib Al Hasan set to play for Brampton Wolves in Global T20 Canada
Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is all set to play for Brampton Wolves in the upcoming edition of Global T20 Canada.The 2019 Global T20 Canada is scheduled to be the se
Andre Russell's demolition gives KKR another win in IPL 2019
Another Abdre Russell show helps Kolkata Knight Riders to win the match against Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs of the 6th match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Eden Garden.
Russell's disastrous innings gives KKR a thumping win
Kolkata Knight Riders started their campaign of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) with a win against Shakib Al Hasan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets at Eden Garden.Winni
iB Cricket Super Over League: The first virtual cricket league to start on March 2019
The first ever Virtual Reality cricket tournament - iB Cricket Super Over League, is all set for enthusiastic fans of the sport across the globe.The league will get underway on Mar
Russell powers Dhaka Dynamites to final of BPL 2019
In the second qualifier of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019, Dhaka Dynamites have defeated Rangpur Riders by 5 wickets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.Fate dwindled
Pollard recalled for T20Is against India
Kieron Pollard is recalled in to Windies T20I side for the India series along with Darren Bravo who had contract issues with Cricket Windies in the past.Windies are having a full t
Watch Andrew Russell bowled by Mustafizur Rahman
Sunrisers Hyderabad has suffered their second consecutive defeat in this season’s Vivo Indian Premier League; Kolkata Knight Riders have just claimed a 8 wicket win with 10 balls r