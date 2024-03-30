
Andre Adams News
Bangladesh want to bat better in Chattogram than Sylhet

Bangladesh are having a roughtime at the end of the first day of the Chattogram Test. At the end of thefirst day, Sri Lanka had made 314 runs and lost 4 wickets. Throughout the day

Andre Adams impressed by Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh fast bowling coach Andre Adams spoke to the press after the end of Day 1 in the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.Adams was impressed by debutant Hasan Mahmud. h

Andre Adams appointed as Bangladesh's batting coach

Former New Zealand all-rounderAndre Adams has been appointed as the new bowling coach of the Bangladeshnational team. BCB appointed him on a 2-year contract. The country's highestc

Andre Adams named New Zealand's bowling coach for Pakistan series

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) hasappointed former all-rounder Andre Adams as bowling coach for the home seriesagainst Pakistan. A few days later, the Kiwis will enter the field in afiv

