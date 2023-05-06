Anderson Phillip News
Tagenarine Chanderpaul named in West Indies 'A' team for Bangladesh tour
West Indies 'A' team will come toBangladesh next Thursday to play three unofficial Test matches againstBangladesh 'A' team. This team will be led by Joshua da Silva, the regularkee
Australia on verge of series sweep after day 3
Scott Boland’s triple-wicket maidenin the last session of day three gives Australia the perfect boost to wrap upthe Test in four days. West Indies fell into another disaster in cha
Bangladesh 'A' lose to West Indies 'A' by 4 wickets in low-scoring match
Bangladesh ‘A’ have lost to WestIndies ‘A’ by 4 wickets in a low-scoring match in the first match of thethree-match ODI series in St. Lucia on Tuesday (August 16). Even with a tota
Toss: West Indies elect to field first, no Mominul in Bangladesh squad
West Indies have won the toss and opted to field first against the visitors Bangladesh in the second and last Test of the series in St Lucia. The hosts are leading the series
WI vs ENG: West Indies add Campbell and Phillip in squad for 1st Test
John Campbell and Anderson Phillip have been called up to the West Indies squad for next month's first Test against England in Antigua after bright starts in the four-day regional