Amila Aponso News
thumb

One more Sri Lankan cricketer migrates to USA

Sri Lanka's one more cricketerhas migrated to the USA on Tuesday. The28-year-old wicket-keeper batsman Lahiru Milantha, who has played 66 first-classmatches, reached North Carolina

thumb

Aponso and Jayasuriya to play MCL in USA

Sri Lankan spinner Amila Aponso, who left for the USA on Monday will play in the Minor Cricket League (MCL), beginning from August 1 there.Aponso's first engagement in the USA will

thumb

SL spinner Aponso quits Sri Lanka Cricket, migrates to USA

Sri Lankan left-arm orthodox spinner Amila Aponso has decided to quit Sri Lanka Cricket as he is migrating to the United States of America.Sri Lankan left-arm orthodox spinner Amil

