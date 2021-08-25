Amila Aponso News
One more Sri Lankan cricketer migrates to USA
Sri Lanka's one more cricketerhas migrated to the USA on Tuesday. The28-year-old wicket-keeper batsman Lahiru Milantha, who has played 66 first-classmatches, reached North Carolina
Aponso and Jayasuriya to play MCL in USA
Sri Lankan spinner Amila Aponso, who left for the USA on Monday will play in the Minor Cricket League (MCL), beginning from August 1 there.Aponso's first engagement in the USA will
SL spinner Aponso quits Sri Lanka Cricket, migrates to USA
Sri Lankan left-arm orthodox spinner Amila Aponso has decided to quit Sri Lanka Cricket as he is migrating to the United States of America.Sri Lankan left-arm orthodox spinner Amil