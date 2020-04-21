Almanack News
'Wisden Five are quirky but distinctive', editor responds to Sunil Gavaskar
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has come hard on Wisden's policy of naming the best Five Cricketers of the Year only if they have performed well on English soil. Wisden, which
Virat Kohli fell short of his high standard: Wisden editor
Team India captain Virat Kohli fell short of his standard to lose his place to Ben Stokes, according to Wisden editor, Lawrence Booth.Ben Stokes' splendid performance in the 2019 W
Three Australians among Wisden's top five cricketers of the year
India national cricket team captain Virat Kohli was selected as the leading cricketer in the last three editions of the bible, Wisden Cricketers' Almanack. But he did not even make
Stokes ends Kohli's reign as Wisden's leading cricketer in the world
England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes gets the good news amid the horror of the coronavirus. He has been selected as the leading Cricketer in the World in the 2020 edition of Wisde
Cricketers' Bible Wisden Almanack on schedule
BIPIN DANIThe game of cricket may be at standstill because of coronavirus but the copy of Wisden Cricketers' Almanack will be released on time, according to its editor, Lawrence Bo