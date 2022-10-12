
Alex Lees News
Uncapped Livingstone and Jacks in England squad for Pakistan Tests

England have announced a 15-membersquad for the tour of Pakistan in December. Two new faces, Liam Livingstone andWill Jacks have been called up to the team. England will play a thr

England fold in two-and-a-half days, South Africa win by an innings and 12 runs

England have succumbed to an embarrassingdefeat against South Africa in the first Test of the three-match Test series onFriday (August 19) at Lord’s. They have lost by an innings a

Root, Bairstow lead England's pursuit of 378

The hosts England have shown their true fighting spirit in the fourth innings of the fifth Test. After the stumps of Day 4, England are currently favorites to take the Test and lev

