All round Aussie women crash Bangladesh by 118 runs to go 1-0 up in the ODI series
Australia women crashed Bangladesh women by 118 runs to go 1-0 up in the three match ODI series on Thursday (21st March) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka. Annabel Su
Nahida Akter becomes the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh women's team, Australia women finish their innings at 213
Nahida Akter became the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh women's Cricket team history. On Thursday (21st March) she picked up the wickets of Tahila McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner
Cricket Australia launches Multicultural Action Plan
Cricket Australia (CA) hasreleased its Multicultural Action Plan to create further engagement andinclusion in all areas of Australian Cricket and continue the game’s mission tobe a
Supernovas win Women's T20 Challenge for third time
Before the final of the men's IPLon Saturday night, the final of the Women's Challenge i.e. Women's IPL tookplace yesterday (May 28). Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas won the titled
Salma shines in bowling but defending champions Trailblazers start campaign with heavy defeat
Women's T20 Challenge which canbe called Women’s IPL too took place on Monday (May 23). Defending championsTrailblazers lost to Supernovas by a huge margin of 49 runs in the tourna
Ashes: Australian women's squad has announced that Alana King has been selected ahead of Wellington
Alana King, who has yet to play for Australia, was selected ahead of her teammate Amanda-Jade Wellington in Australia's Ashes squad, which will play against England in a multi-form