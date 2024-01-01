Akif Raja News
UAE clinch 11-run win against Afghanistan to level series
United Arab Emirates (UAE) have defeatedAfghanistan by 11 runs in the second T20I full of thrill and drama. As aresult, the series is now tied at 1-1.UAE won the toss and elected t
Debutants Morrisville Samp Army marches off in style trouncing Team Abu Dhabi to finish third
Debutants Morrisville SAMP Armymarched off in style by bowling out Team Abu Dhabi for a paltry 48 runs in 8.4overs to record an emphatic 79-runs victory in the third place play-off