Ajinkya Rahana News
The Ajinkya Rahane Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane (born 6 June 1988) is an Indian international cricketer and former captain of the Indian national team in Tests. He was considered one of the best batsmen i
Rahane reveals thought process behind refusing to cut Kangaroo cake
After returning from Australia making history by winning the Brisbane Test and retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane's bulding had presented