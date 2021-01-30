Ajantha Wattegama News
Sri Lankan team's physio sacked after hiding actual fitness reports
Sri Lankan Cricket team's physio staff Ajantha Wattegama has been removed from the post after being accused on hiding legitimate fitness reports of players.Things are not well arou
Sri Lankan physio can't be blamed for players' injuries
Sri Lankan physio Ajantha Wattegama was on toe throughout the first Test match in Centurion. However, he is not to be blamed for players' injuries, according to Dulan Kodikara, the