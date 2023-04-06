Aizaz Cheema News
PCB to appoint Aizaz Cheema as Pakistan Shaheen's head coach
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is to appoint former cricketer Aizaz Cheema as the Pakistan Shaheens' head coach for their upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) i
The Aizaz Cheema Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Aizaz Bin Ilyas Cheema (born 5 September 1979 in Sargodha, Punjab) is a former Pakistani cricketer who played in seven Test matches and scored a single run, without failing in five