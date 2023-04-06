
Aizaz Cheema News
thumb

PCB to appoint Aizaz Cheema as Pakistan Shaheen's head coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is to appoint former cricketer Aizaz Cheema as the Pakistan Shaheens' head coach for their upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) i

thumb

The Aizaz Cheema Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Aizaz Bin Ilyas Cheema (born 5 September 1979 in Sargodha, Punjab) is a former Pakistani cricketer who played in seven Test matches and scored a single run, without failing in five

