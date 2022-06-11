Ainsley Ndlovu News
Muzarabani back in Zimbabwe T20I squad
Zimbabwe have named a 15-membersquad on Friday (June 10) for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan athome. They have lost the recently-concluded ODI series by 3-0 against th
Bangladesh register comfortable win against Zimbabwe
The Tigers see the win in Test after long awaiting 6 Tests. They pick up the win before ending the fourth day of the only Test against Zimbabwe in Mirpur. They beat Zimbabwe by an
Bangladesh eye victory after Mushfiqur's double ton
Bangladesh have finished the third day of the Mirpur Test against Zimbabwe from the driver's seat after Mushfiqur Rahim's unique performance. Zimbabwe lost two wickets in their sec