Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2023 News
Afghanistan announce squad for Asia Cup 2023

Afghanistan has announced a full-strengthsquad ahead for the upcoming Asia Cup. Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the teamas usual. There are a total of 17 cricketers in the squad.The

My wife is lucky for me: Haris Rauf after his career-best bowling

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf’smarriage ceremony was completed a few days ago. He played his first matchyesterday against Afghanistan after getting married and won the man of thematch

Pakistan could become No. 1 ODI team before Asia Cup

Pakistan ODI team is in greatform under the leadership of Babar Azam. And this is reflected in the rankingtable. Two mega events like Asia Cup and ODI World Cup are ahead. And Paki

Afghanistan pick Noor Ahmad in ODI squad for Pakistan series, Rashid Khan returns

Afghanistan has named a 18-membersquad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which will becontested in Sri Lanka from 22 to 26 August.Rashid Khan is in the team

ACB approaches SLC to host its ODI series against Pakistan

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has beenapproached by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to host its ODI bilateralhome series against Pakistan next month, one of the top SLC board officia

Pakistan not interested to mix cricket and politics on Afghanistan issue

Like Australia, Pakistan are notcanceling the upcoming bilateral series against Afghanistan. So, Pakistan willplay a T20I series against Afghanistan in March. This has been confirm

