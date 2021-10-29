
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2021 News
thumb

Asif Ali magic spoils Afghan party

Inform Pakistan Defeat Afghanistan by 5 wickets during a battle of Group:2 in Super Twelve stage of ICC World Twenty/20. Babar's Azam side strengthen their position in the top of p

thumb

Afghanistan also exploring option to play against Pakistan in Pakistan

The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has explored one more option to play the upcoming bilateral ODI seriesagainst Pakistan."The first option to playall the 3 matches in Sri Lanka re

thumb

Afg-Pak ODIs moved to Pakistan from SL

The three-match Afghanistan vs Pakistan ODI series has been shifted Pakistan from Sri Lanka.Afghanistan squad will leave the country for Pakistan via road as no commercial planes a

thumb

SL could host Afghanistan-Pakistan ODI series

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board is most likely to host the bilateral ODI series between Afghanistan and Pakistan.The three-match Cricket World Cup Super League affair will be a 'home

