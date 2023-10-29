Afg vs Sl News
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match 30, ICC World Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will play the 30th match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Each team has two wins and three defeats in the tournament - and both remain in the race for a pla
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Warm-up match 8, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will have the last chance to test their bench strength when they face each other in their final warm-up game before the quadrennial ODI World Cup beg
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Group 1, Match 32 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka – Match Preview: Afghanistan to score in Super 12 Match No. 32 on Tuesday 1st November from 9:30am IST at The Gabba, Brisbane.Afghanistan will cross sword
ICC U19 WC: Afghanistan beats Sri Lanka to reach Super League semi-finals
Afghanistan have put on a sensational comeback to win a thriller with Sri Lanka and secure a place in the semi-finals of the 2022 ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Aside from s