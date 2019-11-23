
ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 News
thumb

Pakistan stun Bangladesh to get trophy in Emerging Asia Cup Final

Despite being very close, the title has not won by the Bangladesh Emerging Team. In the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019, the hosts lost by 77 runs against Pakistan.Pa

thumb

Semi-finals schedule for 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup confirmed

The semi-final line-up of 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup has been confirmed after the completion of the group stage matches on Monday, November 18.Group ‘A’ consisted of Pakistan

thumb

Bangladesh register third straight win in Emerging Asia Cup

Bangladesh beat Nepal by a huge margin of 8 wickets in their third match and pick-up their third straight win at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Bangladesh

thumb

Soumya, Shanto shine in Bangladesh's thumping win over India

Bangladesh beat India by a huge margin of 6 wickets in their second match at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Soumya Sarkar and Nazmul Hossain Shanto had pl

thumb

Soumya,Naim star as Bangladesh start Emerging Asia Cup with a solid win

Bangladesh have made a bright start in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup as they beat Hong Kong by a huge margin of 9 wickets on Thursday, November 14 at BKSP

