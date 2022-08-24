ACC Asia Cup News
The delightful 38 Years of Asia Cup, A brief look
India is the most successful team in Asian Cup history, having won the tournament seven times (six ODIs and one T20I) since the first edition in 1984.The Asia Cup 2022 begins on Au
The Asia Cup has been cancelled : Sourav Ganguly
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) presided by Nazmul Hasan Papon, has not yet made a final decision about the fate of Asia Cup. But, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that, this yea
BCCI suggests PCB to postpone PSL to make space for Asia Cup
COVID-19 pandemic around the world has engulfed the possibility of most prestigious tournaments areound the world. While there is a proposition going on regarding hosting of Indian
PCB strongly opposes the proposed IPL schedule
Coronavirus pandemic has engulf the normalcy of sporting actions in sports world. All the prestigious tournaments and cricket events has postponed due to the global Pandemic. As th
PCB gives up Asia Cup hosting battle
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Friday (March 6) admitted that Pakistan have given up battling for the Asia Cup 2020 to be held in Pakistan, and they would not
Asia Cup 2020 to be held in Dubai
The forthcoming season of the Asia Cup will take place in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will play in the tournament, said Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control
Pakistan agreed to host Asia Cup in UAE: Reports
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is understood to have agreed to host the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, reported Indian newspaper Mirror on Saturday (February 1).According
Afridi waiting for India to play in Pakistan
There have been quite some tension regarding India and Pakistan's participation in the upcoming Asia Cup. However, former Pakistan ace all-rounder Shahid Afridi said there can be n
Three Sri Lankan players found drunk during ACC U19 Asia Cup
Bipin DaniThree players from Sri Lanka's Under-19 team were found drunk in the hotel after the recent ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2019 semifinal abandoned match against India, it is lear
50-over Asia Cup on the cards now
Asia cup one of the most celebrated cricket events is to be back to its oldest form. Last time it was played in Bangladesh as 20 over format and Indian won the championship. Now th
Asia Cup 2018 to be played in UAE
The upcoming Asia Cup 2018 which was set to be played in India has been moved to the United Arab Emirates due to the former's reluctance to host Pakistan at home owing to the polit
Young Tigers win the toss, elect to bat first against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh Under 19 cricket team opted to bat first after winning the toss against Sri Lanka in the second semi final of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) organized Under 19 Asia Cup 201