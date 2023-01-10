
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Abu Jayed News
thumb

Azam Khan, Usman Khan score centuries but Usman has the last smile

Chattogram Challengers have defeatedKhulna Tigers by 9 wickets in the high-scoring second match of the day on Monday(January 9) in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Chattogram p

thumb

BCB to call Abu Jayed for hearing

Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, who hasbeen suddenly left out of the national team for the upcoming SRI Lanka Tests next month, has come under the scrutiny of theBangladesh Cricket Board

thumb

BCB not considering Abu Jayed on home soil

Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi wouldhave been the most experienced bowler in the current Test team if he had theopportunity to play regularly. As much as there was a lot of excitement ab

thumb

Miraz creates new precedent after 86 years in South Africa

South Africa is often regarded asa haven for pace bowlers. Pacers frequently bowl here, particularly in theopening innings on the first day. Bangladesh began the second Test match

thumb

Mohammedan register third straight loss

Mohammedan Sporting Club have lost their third straight match in the Super League phase of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 7 wickets at Sher-e-Ban

thumb

Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top

Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S

thumb

Our bowling attack will be pace dependent: Mominul

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque has said that Bangladesh’s bowling line-up will be pace dependent in the first Test against Sri Lanka which is scheduled to start tomorrow in Kandy

thumb

West Indies in trouble as Bangladesh bowlers hit form in second innings

The first session of the fourth day of second Test has been great for Bangladesh. The hosts have taken 3 wickets of the Caribbean in this season. West Indies have scored 98 runs fo

thumb

Dhaka sign new player before playoffs

After long coronavirus break, cricket has finally returned to Bangladesh with Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament. Teams of play-off stage have also been finalized.But the players are s

thumb

Nayeem ruled out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup

After long coronavirus break, cricket has finally returned to Bangladesh with Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament. But the players are suffering from injury one after another during thi

thumb

Abu Jayed ruled out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Fortune Barishal camp have hit with an injury blow as their one of the main pacer Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi has been ruled out of the tournament. Barishal are in contention for play

thumb

Abu Jayed picks up injury in T20 Cup clash against Rajshahi

In the 15th match of Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament, the two teams at the bottom of the points table, Minister Group Rajshahi and Fortune Barishal, have faced each other. Barisal f

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.