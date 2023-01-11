Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 News
Pakistani cricketer Usman Khan wants to play for UAE
Pakistan batter Usman Khan stoleall the limelight in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday. With hiscentury, Khulna Tigers' big collection was topped by Chattogram Challeng
Abu Dhabi T10 dismisses match-fixing allegations
As for allegations ofmatch-fixing and an investigation by the International Cricket Council (ICC),the Abu Dhabi T10 league's organizers have strongly refuted these claims. Itwas re
Allegations of match-fixing in T10 league, ICC to investigate
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has started an investigation into the allegations against Abu Dhabi T10League. According to British media reports, the investigation is again
Deccan Gladiators beat debutants New York Strikers to retain Abu Dhabi T10 title
Defending champions DeccanGladiators once again stamped their authority in the Abu Dhabi T10 by recordingan emphatic 37-runs win over debutants New York Strikers in the final of th
Debutants Morrisville Samp Army marches off in style trouncing Team Abu Dhabi to finish third
Debutants Morrisville SAMP Armymarched off in style by bowling out Team Abu Dhabi for a paltry 48 runs in 8.4overs to record an emphatic 79-runs victory in the third place play-off
New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators, Final, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Deccan Gladiators take on the New York Strikers at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi T10 2022 finale begins on Sunday 3 December at 18:15 local time.The New York
Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army, 3rd Play-off, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Team Abu Dhabi meets Morrisville Samp Army in the 3rd place playoff match of the T10 League 2022 on Sunday 4th December. Both teams underperformed in the playoffs, putting them out
Russell and Pooran’s power-hitting helps Deccan Gladiators to reach Abu Dhabi T10 final
Andre Russell’s power-packedknock of 63 and skipper Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 38 helped defendingchampions Deccan Gladiators reach the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 beating Morrisvil
Waseem’s defiant knock carries New York Strikers into the final of Abu Dhabi T10
New York Strikers booked theirplace in the final of the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 through awell-fought four-wicket win over Morrisville SAMP Army in the Qualifier 1 matchh
In shorter formats, bowlers win you tournaments, says Team Abu Dhabi’s Andrew Tye
The T10 format is considered tobe the fastest in the sport of cricket, with many players calling it a more batter-friendlyformat. Be that as it may, a few of the bowlers have left
Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators, Eliminator, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) meets Deccan Gladiators (DG) in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 playoff match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday 3 December.Team Abu Dhabi meets Decc
New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army, Qualifier 1, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The New York Strikers take on the Morrisville Samp Army (NYS vs. MSA) in the first qualifier of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday, December 3rd. The venue for this competition i