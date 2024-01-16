Abu Dhabi T10 League News
ICC bans Nasir Hossain for two years
Bangladesh cricketer NasirHossain has been banned for two years for breaking the ICC anti-corruption code.The ICC brought three charges against him in September last year. Nasir ha
Sagar Khanna owner of New York Strikers elated with team's victory at Abu Dhabi T10
In a historic moment for the NewYork Strikers, Sagar Khanna, the esteemed franchise owner, extends hisheartfelt congratulations on the team’s resounding victory in the final matcho
Yuvi is a class act: Pollard reacts to Yuvraj's message
It was a remarkable teamperformance from the New York Strikers on Saturday in the Final of the AbuDhabi T10 as the side led by Kieron Pollard defeated the defending ChampionsDeccan
New York Strikers become new champions of Abu Dhabi T10 League
New York Strikers wiped away thepain of last edition’s loss to Deccan Gladiators in the final and crownedthemselves as the new champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 in the seventh edition
Deccan Gladiators propel past Samp Army for a final showdown with New York Strikers
Deccan Gladiators stormed intothe final of the Abu Dhabi T10 outplaying Morrisville Samp Army by 28 runs inthe Qualifier 2 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. They will take on New
Pooran, Kohler-Cadmore pummel Bangla Tigers for a ten-wicket win in the eliminator
Deccan Gladiators opener andskipper Nicholas Pooran and Kohler Tom-Cadmore pulverised Bangla Tigers’ attackto record an emphatic ten-wicket win in the eliminator of the Abu Dhabi T
Akeal, Gurbaz carry New York Strikers into the Final
New York Strikers’ left-armspinner Akeal Hosein’s deadly five-wicket haul which included a hat-trick andtheir opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s half-century carried their team into thefi
Samp Army marches to the top through a resounding win over New York Strikers
Bas de Leede’s fine three-wicketspell and a responsible unbeaten knock of 31 from Dewald Brevis lead SampArmy’s march to the top of the table defeating New York Strikers by sixwick
Team Abu Dhabi register thrilling last-ball win to grab their first victory in their last match
Kyle Mayers cracked a brilliant61 runs to help Team Abu Dhabi pull off a thrilling last-ball win over DelhiBulls in the 27th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium
Bangladesh's Ziaur Rahman helps Northern Warriors defend 79-run in Abu Dhabi T10
Northern Warriors displayed theart of defending a moderate total and sunk Delhi Bulls by 13 runs in the 25thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Delhi’s bowling
Moeen Ali, Salman Irshad steer Samp Army to a pulsating 6-wicket win over Deccan Gladiators
Morrisville Samp Army stoppedDeccan Gladiators through a pulsating chase and won by six wickets in the 24thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium with four balls t
Mohammad Amir's deadly 4-wicket spell helps New York Strikers strike down Chennai Braves
Former Pakistan left-arm pacerMohammad Amir displayed the traits that had once hailed him as one of theworld’s finest demolishers of batting lineups to produce a spell of fourwicke