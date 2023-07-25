Abdullah Shafiq News
Relentless rain halts play in Colombo test on day 2
A day is being washed out due to rain in Colombo test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Only 9 overs have been bowled on day 2 and then relentless rain enforced umpires to call off t
Naseem, Abrar star to wrap up Sri Lanka cheaply and dominate the day one
The opening day of second test has been thoroughly dominated by team Pakistan. They showed all rounder brilliance as their every sectors performed accordingly, which helped them go
Amir, Malik dropped as Pakistan announce squad for Zimbabwe series
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced a 22-man shortlisted squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe.Uncapped Abdullah Shafiq and Rohail Nazir made their pl